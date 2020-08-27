Ursa Major

Sublime Sage Spray Deodorant

$18.00

Sublime Sage Spray Deodorant This Product Is: a refreshing, herbal deodorant spray Good For:all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love It: Ursa Major Sublime Sage Spray Deodoranthelps neutralize odor-producing bacteria using a powerful blend of plants, minerals and enzymes to keep you fresh all day long. This herbal, spray deodorant is lightweight, and delivers long lasting protection in the scent of sage, geranium, sandalwood and lemon myrtle.