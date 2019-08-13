Suave

Suave Professionals Natural Shea Butter & Pure Coconut Oil Moisturizing Curl Conditioner

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

To create the right products for natural hair, Suave asked the experts. Introducing the NEW Suave Professionals Collection for Natural Hair - a range inspired by and made for women with natural hair. Collaborating with over 5,000 women with natural hair to craft, test, and adapt formulas, Suave developed a collection of moisture rich products specifically designed for women with curls, coils, and waves - free of any sulfates, parabens, or dyes. The formulas are also color safe. Each moisture-rich formula is infused with natural shea butter, known to deeply moisturize, and pure coconut oil to help fight frizz, reduce breakage, and enhance shine. The collection nourishes and repairs natural hair and helps Suave women embrace curls, coils, and waves alike. The Suave Professionals Moisturizing Curl Conditioner for natural hair is a buttery conditioner that deeply moisturizes and provides maximum slip. Fingers easily glide through strands to protect against breakage while detangling. The curl conditioner makes hair easy to detangle while taming frizz and enhancing shine. About Suave: For over 75 years Suave has offered professional quality products for the entire family. The Suave mission is to make gold standard quality attainable to all, so everyone can look good, smell good, and feel good every day.