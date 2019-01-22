Suave

Suave Firm Control Boosting Mousse, 7 Oz

Suave Professionals Firm Control Boosting Mousse provides superior hold to help you achieve your chosen style. This Suave mousse formula is made with collagen and folic acid and helps plump hair for added fullness. Lightweight and alcohol free, Firm Control Boosting Mousse gives you touchably soft hair without stiffness and is suitable for all hair types. This styling mousse is perfect for a long day or night, when you want your hair to look great for longer. The whipped cream texture combines light conditioners so that your style is touchable and not crunchy. Firm Control Boosting Mousse is salon-proven to volumize as well as Sebastian Mousse Forte. Achieve Salon-Quality Results. Suave Professionals is salon-proven to work as well as salon brands, helping you achieve a variety of beautiful hairstyles while caring for your hair. This line is developed to help you achieve naturally gorgeous, healthy-looking locks. About Suave- For over 75 years Suave has offered professional quality products for the entire family, which are proven to work as well as salon brands. The Suave mission is to make gold standard quality attainable to all, so everyone can look good, smell good, and feel good every day. (Professional Sebastian and Mousse Forte are registered trademarks of The Wella Corp.)