By Terry

Stylo-expert Click Stick

$44.00

At Saks Fifth Avenue

WHAT IT IS. . The all-in-one multi-tasking concealer for easy and precise touch ups in a single click to reveal the most well rested look ever! Imported.WHAT IT DOES. . This creamy lightweight formula provides a velvet smooth finish to erase, conceal, brighten and contour. Derived from I.M.C technology to seamlessly hide dark circles, wrinkles, fine lines and imperfections with its ergonomic drop shaped tip applicator.HOW TO USE IT. . It can be worn on bare skin or on top of makeup: Click to offer a single dosage. Apply on areas to correct. Gently tap with finger or use a brush. One way system. Preserves concealer shape and formula.