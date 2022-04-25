Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
KeraCare
Styling Wax Stick
£11.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Beauty Bay
Styling Wax Stick
Need a few alternatives?
GHD
Rise Volumising Hot Brush
BUY
$238.00
$280.00
GHD
Eden BodyWorks
Coconut Shea All Natural Curl Defining Creme
BUY
£9.99
Pak Cosmetics
dippity-do
Curl Shaping Gelee
BUY
£5.99
Pak Cosmetics
Imbue.
Curl Empowering Crème Gel
BUY
£6.99
LookFantastic
More from KeraCare
KeraCare
Honey Shea Co-wash
BUY
£8.80
LookFantastic
KeraCare
Hydrating Detangling Shampoo
BUY
£5.40
LookFantastic
KeraCare
1st Lather Shampoo
BUY
£4.65
LookFantastic
KeraCare
Anti-dandruff Moisturizing Conditioner For Dry & Itchy
BUY
£9.79
Amazon
More from Hair Care
Bonacure
Repair Rescue Sérum Para Puntas Abiertas+
BUY
Roberta
Bonacure
Moisture Kick Champú 250ml
BUY
Roberta
Bonacure
Moisture Kick Spray Acondicionador 200ml
BUY
Roberta
Bonacure
Repair Rescue Champú 250ml
BUY
Roberta
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted