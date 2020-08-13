Minky Homecare

Styling Dock

$34.99 $30.90

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

The soft silicone body prevents scratches and marks to your premium styling tools. Designed with three compartments it can store straighteners, hairdryers, tongs, wands, and brushes and the removable accessory pots are ideal for bobbles and clips. The unique cable reels prevent tangled wires and are perfect for transporting styling tools. It can sit on your dressing table, in a drawer or be hung from a rail using the removable hook. This Styling Dock also comes with a handy silicone styling mat. No matter where you choose to style your hair you can put your hot styling tools down safely.