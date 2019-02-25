DevaCurl

Styling Cream (touchable Curl Definer - Define & Control)

£21.50

Buy Now Review It

At Strawberry Net

A botanical-based styling cream Helps define & tame curls while moisturizing hair Formulated with jojoba protein to strengthen hair Blended with tapioca starch for touchable texture & frizz-control Scented with crisp notes of Lemon & Lime Zest Leaves curls shiny & bouncy Free of parabens, sulfates & silicone To use: Distribute all over wet or damp curls. Apply a bit more to dense areas for ultimate conditioning. Scrunch curls upward for definition or glide downward for curl lengthening