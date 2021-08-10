StyleList by Micaela

Stylelist By Micaela Boyfriend Blazer

$93.12

Buy Now Review It

At QVC

This boyfriend blazer can do it all -- from pairing with a slim-fit dress to update your workday wardrobe to layering over a cool tee to add some polish to an evening out. From StyleList by Micaela. Fabrication: woven Features: double breasted design, inside button closure, two front flap pockets Fit: semi-fitted; follows the lines of the body with added wearing ease Length: missy length 29" to 31-1/8"; plus length 30-1/2" to 34" Content: shell 88% polyester/12% spandex; lining 100% polyester Care: machine wash, tumble dry Imported To see the specific garment measurements for this item, click here.