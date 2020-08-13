The Container Store

Style Station Pro

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At The Container Store

An uncluttered bathroom cabinet or vanity is a beautiful thing, which is why our Style Station Pro is so handy. It can hold a hair dryer, curling iron, flat iron, hairbrushes or other tools - even when they've just been used and are still warm. Plus, the handle folds down for easy storage or if you want to mount it to the wall. You'll also find cord wraps on the back to keep your cords in place. Place it in a cabinet or on a counter, mount it on a wall or hang it from a towel bar.