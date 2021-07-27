Kristen Ess

Style Reviving Dry Shampoo

$14.00

Talc-free, Kristin Ess Hair's Style Reviving Dry Shampoo is super translucent, absorbs excess oils + eliminates odors while refreshing hair between washes. Benefits Oil absorbing + blow dry extending Instantly eliminates odors Super translucent in application + leaves hair feeling freshly clean Vitamin enriched For all hair types Contains Zip-Up Technology, our proprietary strengthening complex designed to "zip-up" split ends while targeting weak areas of the hair, smoothing the appearance of damaged cuticles and helping to protect hair from environmental stressors and color fade Cruelty Free Color + Keratin Safe Vegan Formulated Without Sulfates Parabens Phthalates Silicones