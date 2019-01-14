Kristin Ess

Style Reviving Dry Conditioner

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

A lot of us love to curl, wave and flat iron next-day hair to give it a little refresh, ya know? I love to spray a veil of this over the hair before I re-style to help detangle, restore moisture + add shine. It also has UV and thermal protection to help protect against heat damage from styling and color fade from the sun. Contains Zip-Up Technology (tm), our proprietary strengthening complex designed to "zip-up" split ends while targeting weak areas of the hair, smoothing the appearance of damaged cuticles and helping to protect hair from environmental stressors and color fade.