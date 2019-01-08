Abby Larson

Style Me Pretty Weddings: Inspiration And Ideas For An Unforgettable Celebration

For the 2 million monthly followers of powerhouse wedding blog StyleMePretty.com, the major mainstream hit with serious indie cred (think Domino meets Etsy meets Martha Stewart Weddings), and for all brides looking for fresh new inspiration, editor in chief Abby Larson offers an eagerly awaited, entirely unique, and gorgeously photo-rich wedding resource.Joyful, love-filled weddings are created with the details that make the couple unique. These touches--letter-pressed table cards with a pet bulldog cameo- a chandelier to which the bride and groom tied hundreds of colorful ribbons- a photograph of the bride's grandparents fastened around her bouquet--elevate a beautiful day into a deeply personal, unforgettable celebration.Style Me Pretty has become a go-to destination for planning your own ecstatic wedding. Now, the founder of this beloved site, Abby Larson, offers this gorgeous resource, which includes: - -&bull- Abby&rsquo-s step-by step guide to determining your couple style, gathering inspiration, and threading it through each element of the celebration - -&bull- -17 never-before-seen Real-Life Weddings&mdash-with details on all their special and handcrafted touches, and advice from the brides - - -&bull- -5 Style Blueprints to help you custom-craft your own Classic, Rustic, Whimsical, Modern, or Al Fresco wedding, from paper goods to the cake - - -&bull- -15 Do It Yourself projects, such as glittered vases, linen favor bags, and dip-dyed ombré- napkins -Full of lively and oh-so-lovely ideas, and more than 250 photographs, this swoonworthy volume will help you distill the wide world of wedding inspiration into the most meaningful, utterly original day you can imagine.