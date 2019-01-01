Garnier

Style Curl Treat Butter Hydrating Leave-in Styler

Garnier Fructis Style Curl Hydrating Butter Treat is a leave-in styler for curly hair made for normal to coarse hair types made with 98% naturally derived ingredients. A 98% naturally derived ingredient is unchanged from its natural state or has undergone processing yet retains greater than 50% of its molecular structure from its original natural source. Garnier Fructis Style Curl Hydrating Butter Treat is a 80% biodegradable formula made with no sulfates, no silicones, no parabens, no artificial colorants, and no mineral oil. For hydrated, up to 24 hour frizz resistant curls with no greasy weigh down, Section hair and apply sparingly to damp hair, rake through evenly with fingers to shape curls and let hair air dry. Garnier Fructis Style Curl Hydrating Butter Treat is suitable for color treated hair and formulas may vary slightly in color and consistency.Section hair and apply sparingly to damp hair, rake through evenly with fingers to shape curls and let hair air dry