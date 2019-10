Stutterheim

Stutterheim Moseback Rain Jacket

$295.00 $206.50

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply Co

Timeless raincoat from Stutterheim. Mid-weight waterproof fabric. Hooded design with drawcord. Full snap button closure. Front welt pockets at waist. Double welded seams. Tonal hardware. Subtle stamped branding at left hem. A-line silhouette. Soft cotton self lining.