Haus Laboratories

Stupid Love Eyeshadow Palette

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

**Exclusively Available on Amazon** We want you to color your own world. Escape into STUPID LOVE and embrace your color story with 18 shades of full-intensity pigment, inspired by Lady Gaga’s sixth album Chromatica. Colors in cool and warm tones clash and come together in new ways each time you create, taking your look from a subtle pop to bold celebration. In this HAUS of color, you make the rules, with multiple finishes and silky smooth textures that unite to put the power of love in your hands. CREATE YOUR COLOR STORY See love through a world of color with 18 high-impact hues sourced from unique pearls and finely milled pigments for one-swipe, full-intensity payoff. LET’S GET CHROMATIC Rewrite your color story again and again with multiple matte, sparkle, shimmer, and satin finishes you can unite in monochromatic looks, divide in color-blocked battles, or get messy with to create your own celebration of color. You make the rules. FEEL THE LOVE Bring everything together with a blendable, silky texture that unites color and finish for a harmonious finale. Shades in the STUPID LOVE EYESHADOW PALETTE: 911- Matte White Free Woman - Metallic Silver Enigma - Matte Baby Blue 1000 Doves - Sheer Pink With Multi-Reflective Pearl Plastic Doll - Matte Pale Pink Stupid Love - Matte Mauve-Brown Light Up - Metallic White Sine - Matte Cobalt Blue Rain On Me - Sheer Blue With Multi-Reflective Pearl Alice - Metallic Lavender Sour Candy - Metallic Pink-Copper Enemy - Matte Orange Peace - Matte Teal Fun Tonight - Metallic Teal-Blue Motion - Black With Multicolor Sparkle Replay - Purple With Blue Sparkle My Mind - Matte Grey-Brown Babylon - Metallic Bronze HIGH-PIGMENT MATTE, METALLIC, SPARKLE, AND MULTI-REFLECTIVE FINISHES WEIGHTLESS CRUELTY-FREE VEGAN Ingredients Listed in Images