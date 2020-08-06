Fenty Beauty

Stunna New Year Highlighter + Lip Set: Lunar New Year Edition ($61 Value)

$50.00 $39.00

YOURS FOR $50 ($61 VALUE) Give it to me quick: A limited-edition set of two full-sized Fenty Beauty cult-favorites: Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo in champagne shades Mean Money/Hu$tla Baby and Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored, the iconic red shade that looks good on everyone. Tell me more: Stun ‘em this Lunar New Year with a wealth of killer radiance and show-stopping red lips. Fenty Beauty’s must-have highlighter that changed the game teams up with our iconic red lip paint to turn heads in this festive, limited-edition set. Highlight your face, eyes, lips, collarbone—literally anywhere you crave a touch of light—with longwearing Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Mean Money/Hu$tla Baby, a duo of complementing champagne shades perfect for a subtle daytime shimmer or a supercharged strobe. The extra-smooth, cream-to-powder hybrid formula instantly melts into skin and blends with almost zero effort to light you up where you want, when you want. Then finish the look with Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored, the head-turning perfect universal red with a soft matte finish that looks incredible on all skin tones. Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. This set contains: - Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Mean Money/Hu$tla Baby, 3.5 g x 2 - Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored, 4 mL / 0.13 oz