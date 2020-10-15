Fenty Beauty

Stunna Boss Nudes Longwear Fluid Lip Color Trio ($75 Value)

$50.00 $37.50

ONE-STROKE INTENSITY, LONGWEAR MATTE FINISH. UNRIVALED PRECISION WAND. THE STUNNA THAT BEHAVES SO YOU DON’T HAVE TO. Give it to me quick: A FentyBeauty.com exclusive: A trio of full-sized Stunna Lip Paint lipsticks in universal nude shades: Unveil (chocolate brown nude), Uncuffed (rosy mauve nude), and Unbutton (peachy nude). Tell me more: When life’s all about taking risks, wearing liquid lipstick shouldn’t be one of them. Enter Stunna Lip Paint: The love child of high-impact color and low-maintenance longwear—now in one set of 3 universal boss nude shades. Stunt in Unveil (chocolate brown nude), Uncuffed (rosy mauve nude), and Unbutton (peachy nude)—each hand-picked by Rihanna and created to look incredible on everyone. Equal parts class and sass, Stunna Lip Paint goes from zero to 100 in one stroke of its lip-defining precision wand, making it easier than ever to dress your entire pout in show-stopping, soft matte pigment. Its serious long-lasting hold is so weightless, if it weren’t for the non-stop compliments, you’d forget you were wearing it. And if that weren’t enough—Stunna Lip Paint won’t feather, staying kissably smooth. In other words, it behaves so you don’t have to. Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. Fill Weight: 0.13 oz/ 4 mL x 3