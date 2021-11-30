Too Faced

Stuff My Stocking Sexy Lashes & Plump Lips Set

$32.00

Ready to fall in love with your lashes and plump your lips? It's easy when you have the perfect mascara at your fingertips, the #1-selling prestige mascara in America, Better Than Sex and the #1-selling prestige lip gloss in the Too Faced Stuff My Stocking Sexy Lashes & Plump Lips Set. Includes Limited edition mascara & lip plumper duo includes: Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara (0.27 oz) Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper (0.14 oz) Benefits Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara thickens, lengthens, and curls for extreme volume and dramatic lashes Lip Injection Extreme's formula delivers both immediate and long-term plumping with scientifically-proven, advanced lip-volumizing technologies Keep them for yourself or give them as gifts - they come in a breakaway package that's totally genius!