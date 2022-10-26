Beats

Studio3 Over-ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

At Target

At a glance Wireless Noise Canceling Built-In Microphone Highlights Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC) actively blocks external noise Real-time audio calibration preserves a premium listening experience Up to 22 hours of battery life enables fully-featured all-day wireless playback Apple W1 chip for Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth® connectivity and battery efficiency With Fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives 3 hours of play when battery is low Pure ANC-off for low power mode provides up to 40 hours of battery life Take calls, control music and activate Siri with multi function on-ear controls Soft over-ear cushions for extended comfort and added noise isolation Specifications Weight: 9.17 ounces Water Resistance: No Water Resistance Rating Ear Cushion Material: Textile Estimated Charge Time: 5 hours Connection Types: 3.5mm Jack Wireless Technology: Wireless Package Quantity: 1 Compatible With: Apple iOS Noise Canceling: Noise Canceling Microphone: Built-In Microphone Maximum Battery Charge Life: 22 Hours Battery: 1 Non-Universal Lithium Ion, Required, Included Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 52945144 UPC: 190199312722 Item Number (DPCI): 008-07-0220 Origin: Imported Description Premium sound with fine-tuned acoustics and Pure ANC Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Active Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC). Beats’ Pure ANC actively blocks external noise and uses real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range and emotion. They continuously pinpoint external sounds to block while automatically responding to individual fit in real time, optimising sound output to preserve a premium listening experience the way artists intended. Driven by the Apple W1 chip Incorporating the efficient Apple W1 chip brings seamless setup and switching for your Apple devices,* up to 22 hours of battery life for all-day fully-featured playback with Pure ANC on, and Fast Fuel technology for 3 hours of play with a 10-minute charge. Pure ANC-off for low-power mode provides up to 40 hours of battery life. Stay connected. Stay in the zone. Take calls, skip songs, control volume and activate Siri using the convenient multi-function on-ear controls. The Apple W1 chip features Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity — the industry-leading classification for range and signal strength. With best-in-class performance, Beats Studio3 Wireless seamlessly syncs to your devices, so you can easily move about, keep the music going and stay productive all day. Designed to fit you The Beats Studio3 Wireless headphone is designed for long-term comfort to match its impressive battery life of up to 22 hours for all-day play. The soft over-ear cushions feature advanced venting and signature ergonomic pivoting for a custom, flexible fit for any head shape. The holistic design is lightweight, durable and comfortable, so you can get lost in your music. *Requires iCloud account and macOS Sierra, iOS 10, watchOS 3 or later What’s in the Box Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones Carrying case 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable Universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B) Quick Start Guide Warranty Card Wireless Designed without the need for wires or cables Noise Canceling Reduces unwanted sounds using active noise control. Built-In Microphone Comes with a microphone that is used for recording If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.