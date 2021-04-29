MAC

Studio Waterweight Spf 30/pa++ Foundation

£23.77

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Weightlessly perfect your skin with MAC Studio Waterweight SPF 30/PA++ Foundation, an ultra-lightweight liquid foundation with serum-meets-water texture that feels airy and virtually weightless on skin. Delivering sheer to medium, buildable coverage with a natural satin finish, the innovative formula stays true to colour and provides eight hours of long-lasting wear. The elastic-gel serum makeup glides effortlessly onto skin; unique pigments offer uniform laydown for easy blending, and it sits on the surface with great affinity, providing a seamless, comfortable feel that lasts for hours. Imperfections, pores and fine lines are softly blurred to promote the appearance of a smoother, younger-looking complexion. Enriched with a Moisture-Fusion Complex, it provides instant and lasting hydration whilst expertly controlling oil to lend the complexion a healthier, more balanced appearance. Equipped with a unique dropped for controlled application. Cake and streak-resistant. Broad spectrum SPF 30 PA++ protection. Suitable for all skin types and safe for contact lens wearers. Free from oil and fragrance. Ophthalmologist and dermatologist tested. Non-acnegenic.