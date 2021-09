BROOKLYN CANDLE

Studio Santal Noir Candle

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

What it is: An elegant soy candle, hand-poured into an inky-black matte glass vessel, that fills any room in your home with scent. Fragrance story: A sultry, masculine blend of earth and woods, hinoki cypress floats above a rich heart of cedar and pine over a warm base of vetiver and sandalwood. Style: Woody and aromatic. Notes: - Top: Hinoki cypress. - Middle: Cedar, pine. - Base: Sandalwood.