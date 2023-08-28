M.A.C Cosmetics

Studio Radiance Face & Body Radiant Sheer Foundation

$64.00

Buy Now Review It

At M.A.C. Cosmetics

Discover the new and improved MAC Cosmetics Studio Radiance Face & Body Foundation. A makeup artist favourite, this iconic foundation delivers a super lightweight feel and sheer yet buildable coverage that can be worn anywhere on the face, arms, legs or body. Why will I love MAC Cosmetics Studio Radiance Face & Body Radiant Sheer Foundation? Sheer, buildable foundation Radiant, natural finish Ultra-light, fluid texture For all skin types including sensitive Use on the face, arms, legs or body Long-wearing for 8 hours Stay-true colour for 8 hours Waterproof Non-comedogenic 50ml The ultimate my-skin-but-better finish, MAC Face & Body Foundation gives skin a radiant, lit-from-within glow. Lightweight yet buildable up to medium coverage, it evens out skin tone and minimises redness, acne and blemishes. MAC Face & Body is formulated with 60% water to provide comfortable, hydrating wear that lasts. It suits all skin types, including sensitive skin, and is non-comedogenic so it won’t clog pores. Find out how to choose your MAC Face & Body shade in our comprehensive review. How to apply MAC Face & Body Foundation: If needed, apply a small amount of Prep + Prime Moisture Infusion to skin. This serum-primer hybrid helps hydrate and replenish skin, preparing it for makeup application. For quick application and a seamless finish, warm a small amount of foundation between fingers before applying. For more coverage, apply using a foundation brush or sponge, using thin layers and applying more as needed.