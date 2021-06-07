MAC

Studio Radiance Face & Body Radiant Sheer Foundation

Long beloved on red carpets and runways around the world, MAC's perennial artist- and fan-favorite foundation promises to reveal (and never conceal) the real you with a sheer, radiant, my-skin-but-better finish. This formula provides a sheer buildable veil of coverage with a natural, radiant glow. It delivers refreshing, instant hydration in an ultra-light, waterproof formula with all-day comfort and wear. Does not cause acne. Product Size: 1.7-oz. SKIN TYPES: For all skin types, including sensitive skin WHAT IT DOES: Long wearing (8 hours) Provides stay-true color (8 hours) Waterproof Instantly hydrating Does not cause acne Dermatologist tested Ophthalmologist tested HOW TO USE: Apply to skin using fingers, a sponge or foundation brush, then blend with fingers, sponge or brush America's #1 Makeup Brand* *Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Unit Sales, Annual 2019 Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 12154155