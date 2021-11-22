Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Activewear
Zella
Studio Lite High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
$65.00
$39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
zella leggings
Need a few alternatives?
Z By Zella
High Waisted Daily Pocket Leggings
BUY
$28.97
Nordstrom Rack
Old Navy
Medium-support Powersoft Pocket Racerback Sports Bra
BUY
$30.00
$34.99
Old Navy
Old Navy
Extra High-waisted Powersoft Hidden-pocket Leggings
BUY
$19.97
$39.99
Old Navy
Old Navy
Extra High-waisted Powersoft Hidden-pocket Leggings
BUY
$30.00
$39.99
Old Navy
More from Zella
Zella
Restore Soft Pocket Leggings
BUY
$48.75
$65.00
Nordstrom
Zella
Cara Hoodie
BUY
$41.40
$69.00
Nordstrom
Zella
Cara Pocket Joggers
BUY
$59.00
Nordstrom
Zella
Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings
BUY
$29.90
$69.00
Nordstrom
More from Activewear
Z By Zella
High Waisted Daily Pocket Leggings
BUY
$28.97
Nordstrom Rack
Old Navy
Medium-support Powersoft Pocket Racerback Sports Bra
BUY
$30.00
$34.99
Old Navy
Old Navy
Extra High-waisted Powersoft Hidden-pocket Leggings
BUY
$19.97
$39.99
Old Navy
Old Navy
Extra High-waisted Powersoft Hidden-pocket Leggings
BUY
$30.00
$39.99
Old Navy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted