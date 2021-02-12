CRZY Yoga

Studio-Striped Fabric : 93% Polyamide, 7% Spandex Drawstring closure Inseam: 27 Inches. Thickness: 130 g/m² This super lightweight woven fabric is designed with vertical stripes for a slimming look, very breathable and durable to give you fresh feel. Therefore, it is a bit stiff and structured but very quick-drying and sweat-wicking. Mid rise elastic waist pants with drawstring for personal fit. Versatile tapered pants have just enough of a relaxed fit to be sporty without being shapeless. Functional side and back pockets to hold your phone, keys. Elastic Inner Leg Panels placed inside legs to increase breathability and mobility, offering a smooth, low-friction performance during workout. Little roomy but not too baggy for breezy and free exercise experience. Cinched Leg Pants can be worn long or curled up with a drawstring on the bottom, easily customize to fit your height for both tall and ptite. Perfect for commute, running errands, jogging, travel, hiking or other indoor or outdoor casual activities.