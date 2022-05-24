M.A.C

Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation

Formulation: Powder Finish: Matte How To Use: Apply to well-moisturized and prepped skin with a fluffy brush, like the 129S Brush, or try the 109S Brush for lighter coverage. Apply with the included sponge applicator for more coverage. Coverage: Medium We put MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation to the ultimate test of seeing how long it wears and, not surprisingly, the formula lasts for a full 12 hours! This one-step powder and foundation gives skin a smooth and even ultra-matte finish with medium-to-full buildable coverage with a velvety texture that allows skin to breathe. Long-wearing, colour-true, non-caking, non-streaking, non-settling all for 12 hours. Available in our most inclusive range of colours.