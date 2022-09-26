M.A.C Cosmetics

Matte goes modern with M.A.C Cosmetics Studio Fix Fluid SPF15 Foundation. This long-wearing liquid foundation delivers medium to full buildable coverage and controls oil production for flawless matte skin that will take you from day to night. With medium coverage that can easily be built up to full, M.A.C Cosmetics Studio Fix Fluid SPF15 Foundation minimises the appearance of pores and imperfections, and gives skin a smooth, flawless look. Perfect to use day and night, Studio Fix Fluid has UVA/UVB SPF15 sun protection while still looking flawless in photographs. MAC's long-wearing foundation won’t ever let you down, with a sweat- and humidity-resistant formula that wears for up to 24 hours while still feeling comfortable on the skin. Why Will I Love M.A.C Cosmetics Studio Fix Fluid SPF15 Foundation? Matte-finish liquid foundation All day oil control Medium to full, buildable coverage For all skin types, especially oily and acne-prone Foolproof application Minimises the appearance of pores and imperfections Long-wearing, for up to 24 hours Foundation with broad spectrum SPF15 Non-acnegenic, oil-free formula Dermatologist-tested 30ml MAC Studio Fix Foundation offers foolproof application, making it suitable for makeup experts and beginners alike. Easy to apply and blend, MAC Foundation Studio Fix works well with brushes, fingers or sponges for your perfect finish. Wear alone or set with Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation for an ultra-matte finish. A foundation pump for Studio Fix Foundation is available to purchase separately here. What skin types is MAC Studio Fix Fluid best for? MAC Studio Fix Foundation is suitable for all skin types, but is particularly good for oily and acne-prone skins with an oil-free, acnegenic formula. It offers around-the-clock oil control thanks to the inclusion of silica, and won’t emphasize or catch on any dry patches of skin. How do I apply MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15? Prepare the skin with a primer - try Prep + Prime Moisture Infusion for extra hydration and radiance, or Natural Radiance for oil-control. Apply MAC foundation to skin using a sponge or foundation brush - try M.A.C Cosmetics 170 Synthetic Rounded Slant Brush or 196 Slanted Flat Top Foundation Brush. Blend Studio Fix Fluid using fingers, a sponge or a brush. For an ultra matte finish, apply Studio Fix Powder over foundation. Set with Prep + Prime Fix+. MAC HACKS For a dry skin type, apply Strobe Cream under or mixed into foundation for added hydration. Apply with the 170 Synthetic Rounded Slant Brush for a full coverage finish. How do I choose the right M.A.C Foundation shade? M.A.C Cosmetics have their own unique shade naming system for their foundations, concealers and powders. Once you understand the concept, the range becomes much easier to navigate. Learn how to find your M.A.C shade with our quick guide. Each shade is identified by a letter and a number. The letters refer to the undertone of the product. C = Cool (Golden) NC = Neutral Cool (Neutral Golden) N = Neutral (Balance of Golden and Rose) NW = Neutral Warm (Neutral Rosy) W = Warm (Rosy) The number indicates how light or dark the shade is. The higher the number, the darker the shade. For instance, NC15 is a neutral golden fair to light colour. NW45 is a neutral rosy deep colour. Adore Beauty is an official stockist of MAC Cosmetics. Shop now with free shipping, reviews, and buy now, pay later available.