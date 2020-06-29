MAC

Studio Fix Fluid Spf 15 Liquid Foundation

M·A·C put Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation to the ultimate test of seeing how long it wears and, not surprisingly, the formula lasts for a full 24 hours! This modern foundation combines a matte finish and medium-to-full buildable coverage with broad spectrum SPF 15 protection. Applies, builds and blends easily and evenly while controlling oil and shine with a non-caking, breathable formula. Comfortable and extremely long-wearing, it helps minimize the appearance of pores and imperfections, giving skin a smoother and more even look and finish. Available in our most inclusive range of colours.