MAC
Studio Fix Fluid Spf 15 Liquid Foundation
$31.00$24.80
At Ulta Beauty
M·A·C put Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation to the ultimate test of seeing how long it wears and, not surprisingly, the formula lasts for a full 24 hours! This modern foundation combines a matte finish and medium-to-full buildable coverage with broad spectrum SPF 15 protection. Applies, builds and blends easily and evenly while controlling oil and shine with a non-caking, breathable formula. Comfortable and extremely long-wearing, it helps minimize the appearance of pores and imperfections, giving skin a smoother and more even look and finish. Available in our most inclusive range of colours.