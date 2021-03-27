MAC

Studio Face And Body Foundation, 1.7-oz.

$28.05

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

A fluid foundation that provides low-to-medium buildable coverage and a flawless, natural satin-shine finish. Skin conditioning, water-resistant and long-wearing. Product Size: 1.7-oz. Shade Guide: C = Cool (Golden) NC = Neutral Cool (Neutral Golden) N = Neutral (A balance of Golden and Rosy) NW = Neutral Warm (Neutral Rosy) Numbers indicate the depth of the shade America's #1 Makeup Brand* *Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Unit Sales, Annual 2019 Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 731659