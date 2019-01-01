Studio Duffel Bag

$31.72

Buy Now Review It

The Studio Duffel was designed to get the female athlete all the way through the day. The front exterior of the bag has a large zippered pocket to easily stash a phone or tablet. The bag features a fresh shoe tunnel to keep your shoes or dirty gear separated and ventilated. The Studio Duffel opens up wide to get to all of your gear easily packed with great storage: tricot lined pocket for your cell phone or tablet and two zippered mesh pockets. The bag also features deluxe webbing haul hands and a detachable shoulder strap. Branded with a 3D welded adidas brandmark.