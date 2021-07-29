World Market

Studio Day Sofa

$349.99

At World Market

Made of solid rubberwood with espresso finish, foam cushion, foam pillows and 100% cotton canvas slipcover Includes cushion with removable slipcover and 4 throw pillows Slipcover: dry clean only Made in Indonesia Assembly required Overall: 59.3"W x 31"D x 25"H, 93 lbs. Extended overall: 79"W x 33"D x 25.5"H Seat: 47"W x 29.5"D Leg height: 10.4"H Floor to top of seat: 14"H Always A Deal items are value priced; discounts, promotions and coupons do not apply Assembly Instructions