Coach

Studio Baguette Bag

$350.00 $245.00

Buy Now Review It

At Coach

Faded Purple Studio Baguette Bag The faded purple Studio Baguette Bag surprised me. I got it on sale and it's so pretty in person. I also like the size. It will fit my essentials. When I go out I like to carry a small purse and I think the size is perfect, not too small nor too large for a night out. I can't wait to use it. Read More