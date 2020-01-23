Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
NARS
Studio 54 Hyped Eyeshadow Palette
$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A limited-edition eyeshadow palette featuring 12 versatile shades to get the party started, inspired by Studio 54.
More from NARS
NARS
Studio 54 Hyped Eyeshadow Palette
$59.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
NARS
Pro-prime Pore Refining Primer Oil-free
$34.00
from
Sephora
BUY
NARS
Lipstick In Jungle Red
$27.00
from
Sephora
BUY
NARS
Nail Polish In Chinatown
C$25.00
from
NARS
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted