Ganni

Studded Suede Clogs

$545.00 $299.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

The chunky wooden soles of Ganni's black clogs are set with crossover suede straps embellished with silver cabochon studs, evoking a bohemian mood. Shown here with: Ganni Ruffled-collar cotton-poplin shirt, Ganni Betzy leopard-print flared-leg cropped jeans, HEREU Espiga mini braided-handle leather bag and All Blues Snake thick sterling-silver ring