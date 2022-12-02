Next

Studded Slingback Kitten Heels

£45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Next

Read More Add a touch of glitz to any outfit with these jewel studded shoes. Designed with soft point toe and kitten heel in a slingback style. Finished with Forever Comfort padding with a memory ... Add a touch of glitz to any outfit with these jewel studded shoes. Designed with soft point toe and kitten heel in a slingback style. Finished with Forever Comfort padding with a memory foam layer to help you stay on your feet all day in comfort and style. Heel height 6cm. Upper - Textile, Lining & Sock - Other Materials, Sole - Other Materials. Wide fit shoes and short ankle boots provide extra width across the foot. Wide fit long boots provide extra width across the foot and through the leg at the calf.