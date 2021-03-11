Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
ASOS DESIGN
Studded Plastic Resin Rings In Black And White
£6.00
£4.50
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Studded Plastic Resin Rings In Black And White
BUY
£4.50
£6.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Croc Effect 90s Shoulder Bag In Chocolate
BUY
£18.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Rhona Platform Boots In Tan
BUY
£35.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Argyle Sweater
BUY
$43.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted