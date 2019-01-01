Search
Gucci

Studded Leather Horsebit Loafers

$1190.00
At Gucci
The Horsebit gold toned hardware is set on the front of these mid-heel platform leather loafers. They have a stacked heel and square toe and the back is designed to be worn with the heel folded down or up.
