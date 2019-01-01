Skip navigation!
Shoes
Heels
Gucci
Studded Leather Horsebit Loafers
$1190.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Gucci
The Horsebit gold toned hardware is set on the front of these mid-heel platform leather loafers. They have a stacked heel and square toe and the back is designed to be worn with the heel folded down or up.
Featured in 1 story
We're Going Up On A Monday With These Platforms
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
DETAILS
Lamoda
Kick, Push Black Suede Lace Up Platforms
$47.97
from
Lamoda
BUY
DETAILS
Kenneth Cole
Otto Polished-leather Lug-sole Bootie
$225.00
from
Kenneth Cole
BUY
DETAILS
Miu Miu
Lizard Heels
£337.66
from
Vestiaire Collective
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Porcelain Platform High Heels
£45.00
from
ASOS
BUY
