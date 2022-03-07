Supreme x The North Face

Studded Explore Utility Tote Bag

$163.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

The Details New Season Supreme x The North Face studded Explore Utility tote bag Released as part of the Week Five drop of a Supreme x The North Face collaboration, this Explore Utility tote showcases the printed stud detailing that appears throughout the collection. Branding appears in the form of logo patches to the front, furthering the street-style aesthetic of this piece. Highlights red printed stud detailing logo patches to the front open top two rounded top handles three front patch pockets internal zip pocket Made in United States Composition outer: Polyester 100% lining: Fabric 100% Designer Style ID: SU10304