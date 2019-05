Nasty Gal

Stuck In The Midi With You Gingham Skirt

And I'm wondering what it is I should do. The Stuck in the Midi With You Skirt features a gingham design, midi, high-waisted silhouette, and tie belt at waist. Play it down with sneakers and a tee, or dress it up with a sheer button-up and strappy heels.