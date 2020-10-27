Neutrogena

Benefits Visibly reducing acne marks while you sleep? It's not a dream. It's Neutrogena Stubborn Marks PM Treatment. Powered by Retinol SA, this derm-proven treatment exfoliates skin and speeds up cell turnover while you sleep. The result? Less visible acne marks and more even skin tone in just 1 week! Inspired by a dermatologist-recommended regimen for clear skin 88% saw an improvement in skin tone after just 12 weeks* Non-comedogenic Oil-, paraben-, phthalate-, dye- and fragrance-free For best results, use with Neutrogena Stubborn Acne AM Treatment *Data on file, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. 12-week clinical study, subjects used Stubborn Acne in AM and Stubborn Marks in PM daily.