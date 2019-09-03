Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Charles & Keith
Structured Tote Bag
$86.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Charles & Keith
Cream tote bag featuring a structured design and zipper closure. Comes with strap.
Featured in 1 story
Why The “Mom” Bag Is An Everyday Essential
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Anya Hindmarch
Maxi Stickered-up Featherweight Ebury
$3500.00
from
Anya Hindmarch
BUY
DETAILS
DKNY
Perforated Leather Shopper
$348.00
from
DKNY
BUY
DETAILS
Out of Print
Bookshelf Bandit Tote In Jane
$17.98
from
ModCloth
BUY
DETAILS
The Frankie Shop
Round Straw Clutch Bag
$85.00
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
More from Charles & Keith
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Croc Effect Top Handle Semi Circle Bag
$59.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Croc-effect Structured Top Handle Bag
$59.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Thigh High Low Block Heel Sock Boots
$79.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Croc Effect Chunky Sole Chelsea Boots
$69.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
More from Totes
DETAILS
Nisolo
Canvas Tote
$78.00
from
Nisolo
BUY
DETAILS
State
Rodgers Lunch Box
$38.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Adidas
Adidas Unisex Santiago Insulated Lunch Bag
$19.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Baggu
Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag
$10.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted