& Other Stories

Structured Padded Shoulder Jumpsuit

$149.00 $74.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Woven jumpsuit with a belt detail, collar and padded shoulders for a structured silhouette. Zip fly with hook and bar closure Duo welt pockets at the side and back Length of inseam: 67cm / 26.4" (Size 36) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / S