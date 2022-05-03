United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Dolan Left Coast
Structured Flutter Top
$78.00$39.95
At Anthropologie
Style No. 4112212060172; Color Code: 012 Statement sleeves elevate this charming structured top - pair it with denim and sneakers for an effortlessly stylish look. About Dolan Left Coast Founded in 2004, Jodie Dolan's eponymous womenswear line incorporates timeless, travel-inspired aesthetics into its designs. With an emphasis on mindful living and artisanal collaborations, Dolan's endlessly-wearable styles have achieved worldwide recognition - while maintaining their signature West Coast flair. Cotton, polyester, spandex Flutter sleeve Button front Hand wash Imported Dimensions 20.5"L