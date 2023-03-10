Lululemon

Strongfeel Training Shoe

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

Why you’ll love this Grounded, secure, and dynamic. Get ready to lock in and lift off in Strongfeel. Made for women first. Designed based on the female foot, for a better fit and feel. Explosive movements. Lightweight, supportive upper holds you securely while jumping, cutting, and lifting. Power and stability. Low-profile cushioning and multidirectional traction for any workout. 30-day trial. Put your shoes to the test. Unsatisfied? Return them for a full refund.