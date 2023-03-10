United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Lululemon
Strongfeel Training Shoe
$128.00
At Lululemon
Why you’ll love this Grounded, secure, and dynamic. Get ready to lock in and lift off in Strongfeel. Made for women first. Designed based on the female foot, for a better fit and feel. Explosive movements. Lightweight, supportive upper holds you securely while jumping, cutting, and lifting. Power and stability. Low-profile cushioning and multidirectional traction for any workout. 30-day trial. Put your shoes to the test. Unsatisfied? Return them for a full refund.