Stronger: Changing Everything I Knew About Women's Strength By Poorna Bell

If you are the girl, the woman who feels like she is never enough, that she will never be as strong, as good, as capable, I am here to tell you that you are enough. I am here to tell you that while it shouldn't have been your burden, you can write a different story. Stronger will change what you think you know about strength and, most importantly, empower you to go on your own journey to discover what strength looks like for you. Now a competitive amateur powerlifter who can lift over twice her own bodyweight, Poorna Bell is perfectly placed to start a crucial conversation about women's strength and fitness, one that has nothing to do with weight loss. In Stronger she challenges the notions taught to us as girls, and examines how all of us can tap into our reservoir of inner strength to make us our strongest selves mentally and physically. Describing taking up weightlifting after the death of her husband, she shows how discovering her own strength helped her to find the confidence that physical pursuits can amplify - the confidence that has been helping men to succeed for centuries - and that women can find too. In these pages, Poorna tells not only her own story but those of a range of women, investigating intersections of race, age and social background. Part memoir, part manifesto, Stronger explodes old-fashioned notions and long-held beliefs about getting strong and explores the relationship between mental and physical strength. Whether you're into weightlifting, running, swimming, yoga or don't consider yourself to be sporty at all, Poorna shows how finding strength can work for you, regardless of age, ability or background.