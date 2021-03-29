Pattern

Strong Hold Gel

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Great for curlies, coilies & tight textures when you need a healthy hold for a slick look. Never damaging or drying, the PATTERN flexible Strong Hold Gel provides long-lasting hold without breaking hair or edges. Infused with Sea Moss, Aloe Vera and Chia Seeds to nourish and fortify curls, the gel texture has built-in slip to easily distribute through the hair - ideal for a slick look of your choosing and styles that need extra hold. Fragrance: Tracee picked this to be clean and not over-powering. Notes are a sweet floral essence of Neroli, Rose & Patchouli. "Embrace your gorgeous. Rock your Pattern." - Tracee Ellis Ross PATTERN products help support organizations & programs that empower women & people of color.