Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Flesh Beauty

Strong Flesh Lipstick

$18.00$9.00
At Ulta Beauty
Flesh Strong Flesh Lipstick is a full-impact color and satin texture. Just one stroke of this lipstick declares your strong sense of style.
Featured in 2 stories
Every Product In Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale
by Megan Decker
All Flesh Beauty Makeup On Sale At Ulta This Month
by Megan Decker