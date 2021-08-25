Blue Star Press

Strong: A Runner’s Guide To Boosting Confidence And Becoming The Best Version Of You

Two-time Olympian, Kara Goucher, shares her secrets to conquering self-doubt and improving running performance using proven tools from the field of sport psychology. Strong: A Runner’s Guide to Boosting Confidence and Becoming the Best Version of You includes tips, techniques, and real-life experiences from Olympians Emma Coburn and Molly Huddle, and New York Times best- selling author Robin Arzón. Strong also offers perspectives from two experts in the field of sport psychology, including Kara's own sport psychologist, Dr. Stephen Walker.