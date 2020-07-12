Too Faced

Strobing Bronzer Highlighting Duo

Details Too Faced Tutti Frutti - Pineapple Paradise Strobing Bronzer Highlighting Duo is a velvet bronzer and glimmer highlighter duo. Achieve a sexy strobing bronze with this pineapple-scented duo. Mix shades together to create a classic, lit-from-within bronze or layer each shade to create a customized glow. This first-of-it-kind silky formula can be mixed together or layered for a customized bronze glow. Benefits: Velvety-soft, silky formula for comfortable wear Buildable pigment for customizable payoff Satin-finish bronzer and strobing shimmer highlighter together in one compact Smells like fresh pineapple Cruelty free