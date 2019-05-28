Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Topshop
Strippy White Heeled Sandals
$180.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
Topshop has huge sale savings across the board on women's fashion clothing and accessories. Shop big reductions on tops, shoes, jeans, bags and much more.
Featured in 1 story
14 Pairs Of Meghan Markle-Approved Wedding Shoes
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Creatures of Comfort
Casey Sandal Raffia Crochet
$390.00
from
Creatures of Comfort
BUY
DETAILS
Dolce Vita
King Heels
$160.00
$120.90
from
Dolce Vita
BUY
DETAILS
Oscar Tiye
110 Mm Malikah Leather Wing Sandals
$662.00
from
Luis Avivroma
BUY
DETAILS
Stuart Weitzman
The Citysandal Sandal
$217.50
from
Stuart Weitzman
BUY
More from Topshop
DETAILS
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Utility Pocket Boiler Suit
£55.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Stand Out Waterfall Dress By Boutique
£95.00
£30.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Knotted Wrap Sandal In White
$350.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted